Mitchell Trubisky (10) quarterbacked the Chicago Bears to a 3-1 star to the 2018 season. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears threw a disco ball bash in their locker room after crushing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Black lights made the locker room glow on Sunday at Solider Field in Chicago as music bounced off the walls following the 48-10 win.

The entire team -- including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky -- hopped up and down and danced to My Dawg by Lil Baby as a disco ball shined from the ceiling.

Trubisky completed 19-of-26 passes for 354 yards and six touchdowns in the victory.

"Come for the disco ball... Stay for Tru getting the game ball," the Bears posted on social media, including a video of the dance party.

The Bears first celebrated with a disco ball party after picking up their first win on Sept. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. The team also did a disco dance after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Coach Matt Nagy told the Chicago Tribune that Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon inspired the idea for the disco ball. Maddon appeared on the Bernstein and McKnight Show on WSCR-AM 670 in September, where he said the two coaches discussed celebrating success.

"He came by a couple months ago during the summer," Maddon said. "I met his family. A nice man, a really nice man, sharp guy.

"I don't even know how it came up in the conversation, but I said, 'We celebrate success. We play every night, but if we win, we celebrate.' And actually this morning, I woke up to a text from him talking about their post-game celebration and how much the players loved it. I thought it was outstanding. I texted him back and obviously just congratulated him on a great victory last night."

Chicago has a bye in Week 5 before battling the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Bears (3-1) haven't posted a winning season since 2012.