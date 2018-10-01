Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Washington Redskins on September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was pleased with his team's most recent win, just not so much with the offense's role in it.

Now, the Packers posted a convincing 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They rolled up 423 yards of offense -- including 298 through the air from Rodgers, but that wasn't enough in the eyes of the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

"We were terrible on offense. I don't think it made a difference for the offense," the 34-year-old Rodgers said.

The Packers scored two touchdowns on their first three possessions before settling for three field goals the rest of the way.

"I'm also a realist. That's just not acceptable offense for us," Rodgers said. "Four hundred and twenty-three yards looks pretty good in comparison to some of the games we've put forward the first three weeks, but it should have been about 45 points and 600 yards."

Rodgers lamented the team's five dropped passes -- including three from Geronimo Allison -- as well as his own off-target throws. He didn't stop there, noting that he needs to "get the ball out" to avoid losing it in the fourth quarter.

The Packers have some high-powered offenses on their slate, including the Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 28), the New England Patriots (Nov. 4), Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 25) and Atlanta Falcons (Dec. 9).