While the Los Angeles Rams were piling up 556 yards of offense in Thursday's 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings, receiver Robert Woods was getting his house burglarized.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they responded to a call in the 23100 block of Mariano Street in Woodland Hills at 7:20 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Woods had property stolen and the suspects were not immediately caught but TMZ reported Saturday that a suspect was apprehended on Friday with property belonging to Woods.

The suspected burglars were spotted departing Woods' home in the San Fernando Valley and were wearing hoodies according to reports.

During the win over Minnesota, Woods caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Woods, who joined the Rams in 2017 after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, is one of the team's leading receivers after four games this season, with 24 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season in 12 games for the Rams, Woods totaled 56 receptions for 781 yards along with five touchdowns. In 73 regular-season games with the Bills and Rams, Woods has 283 receptions for 3,555 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Woods attended Junipero Serra High School in the Los Angeles area and was a star receiver at Southern California before getting drafted in the second round by the Bills in 2013.