Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Late in the second quarter, Wilkerson was leg-whipped by Green Bay safety Knetrell Brice and carted off the field. At the time of his injury, Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said the injury was significant.

Wilkerson, 28, signed a one-year, $5 million contract in attempt to revitalize his career after his tenure with the New York Jets ended poorly. The Jets cut him just two years into a five-year, $86 million contract after he had problems with tardiness, effort and coaches while appearing in 13 games last season.

In his first three games with the Packers, Wilkerson totaled five tackles with no sacks.

To replace Wilkerson on its active roster, Green Bay signed cornerback Tony Brown. Brown was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers out of Alabama in May but released Sept. 1

He appeared in 51 games for the Crimson Tide, recording 89 tackles and three interceptions and also was a special teams standout at Alabama.

Green Bay also added defensive lineman Deon Simon to its practice squad. In three seasons with the Jets, he appeared in 16 games.