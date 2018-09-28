Former Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter on December 19, 2016 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Running back Jonathan Stewart of the New York Giants was placed on the Injured Reserve List because of a foot injury, the team announced on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Giants listed Stewart as out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of the injury.

The 5-foot-10, 240-pound Stewart signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Giants in March after 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he was the team's career rushing leader with 7,318 yards and 1,699 carries.

Before being injured, the 31-year-old Stewart had only six carries for 17 yards in three games and was listed third on the depth chart at running back behind starter Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman.

Gallman has played well in the backup role with 11 total touches for 46 yards from scrimmage.

Stewart, who was the Panthers' No. 1 pick (No. 13 overall) out of Oregon in 2008, will be eligible to come off injured reserve in eight weeks.

The Giants also ruled wide receiver Cody Latimer out of Sunday's game because of a knee injury, and promoted wide receiver Jawill Davis, an undrafted rookie out of Bethune-Cookman, from the practice squad.

Davis, originally signed by the Giants on May 10, made 106 receptions for 1,692 yards and 10 touchdowns in his college career.