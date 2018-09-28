Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournettte celebrates a touchdown run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on January 21, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/ UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was listed as questionable for Sunday's home game against the New York Jets.

Fournette has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury suffered in Jacksonville's season-opening victory over the New York Giants.

The Jaguars also had listed Fournette as questionable a week ago but he was among the players listed as inactive for the team's 9-6 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

T.J. Yeldon started the last two games for Jacksonville, rushing for 44 yards on seven carries against Tennessee and 58 yards on 10 carries in a win over New England in Week 2. He added eight receptions in the two games.

The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Fournette rushed for 41 yards on nine carries before he was hurt against the Giants.

Fournette led the Jaguars in rushing in his rookie season with 1,040 yards in 268 attempts and nine touchdowns in 13 games a year ago.

Jacksonville's first-round pick (No. 4 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette missed three games last year -- two due to an ankle injury and one game with a quadriceps injury.

The Jaguars also listed linebacker A.J. Cann (triceps) as questionable and ruled out cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) for Sunday's matchup.