Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on September 6 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Freeman did not practice on Wednesday but got in a limited practice on Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury. Defensive end Derrick Shelby and cornerback Justin Bethel will also miss Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Freeman had six carries for 36 yards and three catches for 14 yards in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He left the game early and did not return. Freeman did not play for the Falcons in Week 2 or in Week 3.

"We are still pressing those guys to see where they are at," Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Thursday, referring to Freeman and Shelby. "They are not there yet ... we are making a lot of progress."

Fantasy Football Outlook

Initial reports had Freeman expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, but he has now been ruled out for a third consecutive game. The Falcons have the luxury of a very talented secondary option at the position with Tevin Coleman filling in.

Coleman had 15 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 14 yards and a score in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. He had 16 carries for 107 yards in Week 2, while hauling in four receptions for 18 yards.

Look for another RB1 performance in Week 4 from Coleman. I expect him to see another heavy workload and provide value running between the tackles and being targeted by Matt Ryan in the passing game.