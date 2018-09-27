Tennessee Titans release WR Rishard Matthews

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Eric Decker (87) jumps on Rishard Matthews after Matthews caught a 12 yard pass from QB Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on December 17 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans have released wide receiver Rishard Matthews.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson announced the move on Thursday.

"We released Rishard Matthews this morning," Robinson told reporters. "That's kind of where we are at. The roster is at 52. We appreciate what he has done for the team in the last couple years. But that's a decision that we came to."

Robinson said Matthews took issue with his role and use in the offense. Matthews asked on Monday to be released or traded. Robinson said the Titans' other wide receivers now need to step up after the departure of Matthews.

The 28-year-old pass catcher had three catches for 11 yards in three games this season for the Titans. Matthews entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played his first four seasons for the Dolphins, before signing with the Titans in 2016.

Matthews enjoyed his best season in 2016, hauling in 65 catches for 945 yards and nine scores for the Titans. He had 795 yards and four scores on 53 catches in 14 games last season.

The Titans immediately removed Matthews' name from their unofficial depth chart, leaving a glaring hole at the no. 1 wide receiver slot. The team now has Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor listed as their wide receivers. Starting tight end Delanie Walker is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Tennessee hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Nashville.