Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin 'ready to go'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin says he is "ready to go," coming off of a knee injury.

"I'm chomping at the bit, I'm ready to go," Baldwin told reporters. "This is what I do so I'm excited about getting back out there."

The veteran pass catcher appeared in the team's first game of the season, but departed with a sprained right MCL.

Baldwin practiced on Wednesday and Thursday. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that he is hopeful that Russell Wilson's top target will return in Week 4.

"It's a great jump for him to make," Carroll said. "He was in the walkthrough [Wednesday], he'll practice for the first time in a few weeks. He looks really good and light on his feet. He looks very confident that he can have a chance to play this week, so we'll see how that goes. He's confident, that's not a surprise. Let's see if he can pull it off."

Baldwin made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2017, catching 75 passes for 991 yards and eight scores in 16 starts. He didn't miss a single game from 2013 through 2017.

Tyler Lockett currently leads Seahawks receivers with 12 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Baldwin should be fired up as a WR2 in deeper leagues and a WR 3 in more shallow formats with this matchup against Arizona. The Cardinals are the only team in the NFL that hasn't allowed a touchdown to an opposing wide receiver this season, but that could change in this spot against Wilson, especially with the addition of Baldwin.