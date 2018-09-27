Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) scores a 45-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr. leads my top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4.

I have Michael Thomas listed as my No. 2 wide receiver for the week, with Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones rounding out my top five.

The 2018 season is off to a blazing start when it comes to wide receiver statistics and passing attacks. That record-setting pace has benefited those fantasy football team owners who chose to draft stud wide receivers early.

But even if you didn't draft an elite talent, emerging pass catchers have worked their way up my rankings early on in the season. While you might have proper depth at the position, this week brings the start of bye weeks. You should make sure to remove all Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers wide receivers out of your lineup.

You can also check out my top add/drops from the waiver wire for Week 4 if you are needy at the position.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 4 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Beckham is my top option for Week 4 for several reasons, but the most notable cause is the fact that he is facing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the most fantasy points, touchdowns (9) and receiving yards (843) to opposing wide receivers through three weeks. Beckham has a respectable 24 receptions this season and is coming off of a 109-yard performance in Week 3. I expect him to get into the end zone for the first time this season in Week 4.

Allen is my No. 3 option at the position this week. The Los Angeles Chargers talent has only one score through three weeks, but he should find plenty of room against the San Francisco 49ers, who are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. I expect the Chargers to win big in Week 4 and Allen shouldn't have any problem finding success.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is my No. 11 option for Week 4, landing in WR1 territory in deeper leagues. Sanders looks like the best wide receiver in Denver. He has the seventh-most fantasy points among wide receivers and is a very important part of the Broncos attack. This week he faces the Kansas City Chiefs, a defense allowing a league-high 84 targets to opposing wide receivers. The Chiefs are also tied for allowing the second-most receptions to wide receivers, while surrendering 506 yards and five scores to the position through three weeks. Sanders should continue to prove that he was a steal on draft day.

Baker Mayfield is getting his first career start this week for the Cleveland Browns and when he needs a safety blanket, he'll look to find Jarvis Landry. The veteran pass catcher is my No. 12 option at the position for Week 4. Landry also hasn't scored this season, but has accumulated the fifth-most targets among wide receivers. This week he faces the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the fourth-most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers. Landry is a WR1 option for Week 4 and should be a WR2 for most weeks this season, providing the most value in PPR formats.

LONGSHOTS

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is my No. 17 option at the position for Week 4, landing in WR2 territory. Robinson isn't setting the league on fire and has yet to score, but I think he is worth a start this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers. Robinson is a matchup dependent play and he should provide plenty of value in this spot.

Buccaneers speedster Chris Godwin is my No. 24 option at the position for Week 4. Godwin is a WR2 this week and has emerged as a viable matchup dependent starter for the rest of the season. While he could have had a monster game in Week 3 if not for drops, Godwin still managed to salvage his day with his third touchdown in as many weeks. This time around, Godwin is facing the Bears. Chicago has stepped it up in recent weeks, allowing a combined 31 points to the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, but I can see the Buccaneers continuing to set off fireworks in this matchup. Godwin is a star in the making and Ryan Fitzpatrick is helping him shine.