Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers might be playing injured, but the two-time NFL MVP is still my No. 1 quarterback for Week 4, barely edging red-hot Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger is my No. 2 option, behind the Green Bay Packers playmaker. Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is my No. 3 quarterback, followed by Los Angeles Chargers passer Philip Rivers and New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees.

Make sure that Alex Smith and Cam Newton are out of your lineup and you have a viable backup in place this week as the Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers have a bye week.

There are still plenty of great passing options with great matchups in Week 4. Read the descriptions below for more of my favorite starts.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 4.

Here are my top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 4 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Rodgers isn't 100 percent healthy, but he's still an elite quarterback. The Packers star had multiple touchdown passes in two of his first three games and should definitely be in your lineup in Week 4, with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have allowed seven passing touchdowns and have intercepted just one pass. I expect Rodgers to go off in this spot, aided by a balanced rushing attack.

Fitzpatrick looked like he might have a disappointing start in Week 3, but he came through late against the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished with more than 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. He has now thrown for at least three scores and more than 400 yards in each of his last three starts. I think that streak continues in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, who have allowed seven passing scores in three games. You have to keep starting Fitzpatrick until he fizzles.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Rivers is my No. 4 quarterback for Week 4. The Chargers star has the third-most fantasy points among quarterbacks and is tied for the third-most passing scores in the league. This week he has a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who are tied for allowing the second-most touchdown passes and have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing passers in the first three weeks of 2018.

Cincinnati Bengals passer Andy Dalton is my No. 9 option at quarterback in Week 4. Despite A.J. Green being a question mark for this week, I think Dalton can still provide value by spreading the ball around to his other talented and emerging receiving options. Dalton has thrown multiple touchdowns in each game this season and should find success against a depleted Atlanta Falcons secondary. Dalton is tied for the third-most touchdown passes in the NFL, while the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing passers. Dalton is a starter in most leagues this week, especially with Smith and Newton on a bye.

LONGSHOTS

Denver Broncos gunslinger Case Keenum is my No. 11 quarterback in Week 4. Keenum is surrounded with great weapons and faces off against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the most passing yards and second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Keenum hasn't thrown a passing score in two weeks, but I expect him to rebound big in Week 4, putting himself in streaming territory as a QB1 in deeper leagues.

Ryan Tannehill is my No. 20 option at quarterback in Week 4 with a matchup against the New England Patriots. The Miami Dolphins gunslinger is off to a great start for the 3-0 Dolphins, completing 73 percent of his passes with seven scores and two interceptions. The Patriots are tied for allowing the third-most passing scores to opposing quarterbacks entering Week 4 and looked very beatable on defense in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. I expect Tannehill to spread the ball around to the Dolphins' arsenal of dangerous skill players in this AFC East showdown. He can be used as a streamer in deeper leagues if you are in a jam due to an injury or bye week.