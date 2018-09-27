Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey (29) during the first half of play on September 13 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has resumed running and cutting following a knee scope after the team's Week 2 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mixon did not play in the Bengals' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers as he rehabbed the injury. He told the Cincinnati Enquirer and The Athletic on Thursday that the knee "feels great" and he is waiting to be cleared for contact.

The second-year running back had 179 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries in two games before suffering the setback. He also has six catches for 57 yards this season for the Bengals.

Mixon had the surgery on Sept. 15 and has been on the Bengals' rehab field as of late. He was given a did not practice designation on Wednesday and also missed practice on Thursday. Bengals center Billy Price also missed practice due to a foot injury. Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green was limited with a pelvis injury.

"Joe is doing great," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters on Wednesday. "I don't know where he'll be listed [on the injury report] this week, but we're happy with his and Billy's [Price] progress. We have a chance to have all hands on deck soon, which is exciting. Joe's youth is playing a big part, and Billy's youth is playing a big part [in their progress]. We'll keep the glass half-full and keep moving on."

Mixon also said "I wish" when asked if he would play in the Bengals' Week 4 clash against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Mixon has elevated himself into RB1 territory this season as the workhorse back in the Bengals offense. A source told NFL Network -- following the surgery -- that Mixon had a timeframe to return of roughly two to four weeks. If that timeline is accurate, he looks to return for the Bengals' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins or in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If you are a Mixon owner, sit tight. You are about to get back this premier weapon. For now you can continue to fire up Giovani Bernard if you have him. He is a top 10 option for me this week against the Falcons, coming in at No. 8 in my top 30 running back rankings for Week 4.