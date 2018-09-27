Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (C), outside linebacker Eli Harold (L), and free safety Eric Reid (R) take a knee during the national anthem before facing the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. File photo by John Mabanglo/EPA

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers have signed safety Eric Reid. Carolina announced the one-year deal on Thursday.

"Eric has been a starting safety in the NFL and has played at a high level throughout his career," general manager Marty Hurney said. "After we put [safety] Da'Norris Searcy on injured reserve, Ron [Rivera] and I discussed our options, and Eric was at the top of our list. He is a physical safety with good ball skills and play-making ability."

The 2013 Pro Bowl selection entered the league as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Reid, 26, had 66 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He has 375 tackles, 34 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, two forced fumbled and two fumble recoveries in 70 career appearances.

Reid has been one of the players known for kneeling during the national anthem before games in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. He is also involved in a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, along with former teammate Colin Kaepernick.

The Panthers have Colin Jones starting at strong safety and Mike Adams listed as their starting free safety, backed up by Rashaan Gaulden.

Carolina hosts the New York Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.