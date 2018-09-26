Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the NFC Championship Game on January 18, 2015 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. File photo by Troy Wayrynen/UPI | License Photo

Cornerback Sam Shields is looking to make the most of his opportunity on Thursday when the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams (3-0) will be without Aqib Talib (high ankle sprain) and perhaps even fellow starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf). Their potential absences would increase the workload for Shields, who could be making his first start since the 2016 season opener with the Green Bay Packers.

Concussions kept Shields out for the remainder of that year and all of the 2017 season.

"A lot of people still like want to know, 'Is he all right?' Things like that," the 30-year-old Shields said, via the Los Angeles Times. "For me, it's just kind of show people I still got it. I can still do it."

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips expressed confidence in his defense after seeing Talib and Peters sidelined during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Well, we played without those two guys against Philip Rivers last game. It was good that Sam and Troy [Hill] were ready to play. It says a lot for those two guys. They were ready to come in the game even though they weren't starting," Phillips said.

"Yeah, it's a challenge any time your second-team people are in there, but we have a lot of confidence in those guys. We can call the same calls with those guys. In fact, we did in the ball game. We just have to, really, stop them down there at the end of the game in fourth down -- those kind of plays. So, I feel confident in our guys. It doesn't take away from our calls. Both those corners that we have can really run. They're really fast and athletic. It's good to have them even though we don't have our starters."

Shields was a starter for the Packers in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

The Rams will also lean on cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman against the Vikings (1-1-1).