Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will undergo ankle surgery Thursday.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that a timetable for Talib's recovery will not be determined until after the surgery.

Talib was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. McVay was anticipating Talib would have surgery before the veteran cornerback received a second opinion Tuesday.

"It wasn't good news on him," McVay said Monday. " ... More than likely, he's going to have something that will probably require surgery. But, hopefully, we'll get him back at some point in time. He'll handle it the right way and do everything he can to get back sooner than later."

Marcus Peters, Los Angeles' other starting cornerback, sustained a calf injury in Sunday's game and initial estimates had him projected to miss 2-to-4 weeks.

However, McVay said the injury was not as bad as initially feared and the Rams have yet to rule out Peters for Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Talib was acquired in a trade with Denver in the offseason. He made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons with Denver and leads active cornerbacks in interceptions (34) since he entered the league in 2008.

The 32-year-old Talib also was a Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots in 2013.

With the absence of Talib and uncertain status of Peters, the Rams (3-0) are expected to lean on cornerbacks Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill.