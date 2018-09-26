Panthers trade for Bills T Marshall Newhouse

Former Green Bay Packers guard Marshall Newhouse celebrates during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers have acquired offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina announced the move on Tuesday. The Panthers waived tackle Corey Robinson in a corresponding roster move. The Bills picked up a future conditional draft choice in the swap.

Newhouse, 29, is in his ninth season. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2010 NFL Draft. Newhouse also spent time with the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, before landing with the Bills this offseason. He has appeared in 103 games with 70 starts during his NFL tenure.

He also won a Super Bowl in 2011 with the Packers.

The Panthers have Newhouse listed as a backup to left tackle Chris Clark and right tackle Taylor Moton on their depth chart following the move. Buffalo has Dion Dawkins, Jordan Mills and Conor McDermott listed as their offensive tackles entering Week 4.

Carolina hosts the New York Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Bills battle the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.