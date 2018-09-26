Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is congratulated by former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) after the Packers defeated the Redskins 35-18 in an NFC Wild Card game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Green Bay placed cornerback Davon House on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the moves on Wednesday.

Breeland, 26, entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played four seasons for the Redskins, tallying 267 tackles, 60 passes defensed, eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack. He also had an interception return for a touchdown and returned kickoffs. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defender will wear No. 26 in Green Bay.

The Packers had Tramon Williams and Kevin King listed as their starting cornerbacks for Week 4, with Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson in reserve before the Breeland signing.

House, 29, was playing through a sore shoulder which now requires surgery. He played 29 snaps through the first three weeks of the season. The eighth-year defensive back had two tackles in 2018. House had 44 tackles, six passes defensed, a sack and an interception last season in 12 starts for the Packers.

Green Bay hosts the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lambeau Field.