Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter on September 16 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- New England Patriots All-Pro Rob Gronkowski, Kyle Rudolph, Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce and Eric Ebron are my top five fantasy football tight ends for Week 4.

If you are playing any tight ends from the Washington Redskins or Carolina Panthers, make sure to remove them from your lineup as those teams have a Week 4 bye.

Beyond that group, there are plenty of viable pass catchers at the position this week, including some emerging stars with great opportunities.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 4.

Here are my Top 20 options this week at tight end.

FULL TOP 20 WEEK 4 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Gronkowski hasn't had a big game since Week 1, but I'm expecting a breakout against the Miami Dolphins, who have struggled for years to cover opposing tight ends. Miami allowed the most fantasy points to the position in 2017, but have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end in three games this season. While the Dolphins' defense is improved in 2018, I still expect Gronkowski to get his in this must-win matchup for the Patriots, who are looking to keep up with the undefeated Dolphins in the AFC East.

Rudolph and the Minnesota Vikings are coming off of an upset loss to the Buffalo Bills and face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. The Rams have a depleted secondary with several injuries at cornerback and have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to the position through three weeks. Rudolph had five catches for 48 yards and a score in Week 3. He now has 131 yards and two scores on 13 receptions this season, while seeing 16 targets. I expect him to have a ton of use in this Thursday Night Football clash.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tyler Eifert is my No. 12 option at tight end for Week 4, landing in streaming territory in shallow leagues and serving as a starter in deeper leagues. The Cincinnati Bengals pass catcher started the season slow from a use perspective, but is revving it up as of late. Eifert had three catches in Week 1 and two catches in Week 2. He went off for six catches and 74 yards in Week 3, while drawing eight targets. I expect Eifert's use to keep increasing, especially with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 as Bengals star A.J. Green is nursing a groin injury.

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is my No. 13 option at the position in Week 4. He can also be used as a streamer in leagues that require starting a tight end. The Falcons target had three catches for 23 yards in Week 3, after catching a touchdown and eclipsing 50 receiving yards in Week 2. He is also facing the Bengals, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018.

LONGSHOTS

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly comes in at No. 15 among my top 20 options at the position for Week 4. Dissly has fizzled a bit since Week 1. He started the season with three catches for 105 yards and a score in Week 1. He followed that showing with three catches for 42 yards and a score in Week 2. Last week, Dissly totaled just four yards on one catch against the Dallas Cowboys. This week he faces the Arizona Cardinals, one of seven teams that has allowed multiple touchdowns to tight ends through three weeks. Dissly can be used as a streaming option in deeper leagues that require starting a tight end.

You probably don't want to be in a position where you have to start Los Angeles Chargers veteran Antonio Gates, but he has a great matchup in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. Gates hasn't scored yet this season and only has five receptions, but he is coming off of a three-catch, 45-yard performance in Week 3 against the Rams. This week he is going up against a Niners unit that has allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in all three games this season. I expect Gates to have another productive day with at least 50 receiving yards and a chance to get into the end zone. He is a decent dart throw if you are in trouble at the position entering Week 4.