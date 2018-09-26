Fantasy Football: Week 4 kicker and defense rankings

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrates a 52-yard field goal against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs leg Harrison Butker is my top fantasy football kicker for Week 4, while the Jacksonville Jaguars top my weekly defensive rankings.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are also in the top five of my defense/special teams rankings for Week 4, mostly due to solid matchups.

Wil Lutz, Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker and Matt Prater also land inside my top five at the kicker slot.

If you need help at the position and ideas for streaming options at other spots in your lineup, check out my top waiver wire additions for Week 4.

TOP SHELF

The Jaguars again top my weekly rankings. This week they face the New York Jets and rookie gunslinger Sam Darnold. The Jaguars have not allowed more than 20 points in a game through three weeks and also have three turnovers, a touchdown and seven sacks. I expect some turnovers in this bout. Darnold has thrown at least one interception in each of his three starts, with two picks in each of his last two games. He has also been sacked at least twice in each start. Look for the Jaguars to limit points, get several sacks and force at least one turnover in this spot.

The Chargers are my No. 2 defense in Week 3 for multiple reasons. While they have allowed at least 35 points in two of their last three games, that came against the Chiefs and the Rams. This week they host the San Francisco 49ers, who just lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a torn ACL in Week 3. Now the Niners turn to C.J. Beathard, who completed 54.9 percent of his passes and had four touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games during the 2017 season. I expect the Chargers to win big here and put some pressure on Beathard.

Butker is my top kicker for Week 4. He benefits from playing alongside one of the most prolific NFL offenses so far this season. He also has at least five made extra points in all three games. I expect Butker to have some more field goal attempts this week and connect on at least four extra point attempts against the Denver Broncos.

Lutz follows Butker in my top five. He also benefits from playing alongside an elite offense. He has made multiple field goals in consecutive games and is coming off of his best showing of the season. I expect the Saints and New York Giants to have a shootout in Week 4, meaning plenty of action for Lutz. Start him with confidence this week and don't even think about taking him out of your lineup until the Saints' offense slows down.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Green Bay won the lottery this week with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. I have the Packers ranked as my No. 4 defense for Week 4. The Packers haven't been unbelievable on defense, allowing at least 29 points in consecutive weeks, but they should be able to capitalize on a matchup against Josh Allen at home. They are a great streaming option in any format.

The Chicago Bears come in at No. 5 among my top 20 defenses for Week 4. Chicago already has five interceptions and three fumble recoveries through three weeks, to go along with two touchdowns and 14 sacks. Look for those defense stats to rise again in Week 4 against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I expect Fitzpatrick to commit some turnovers in this spot and the Bears should keep the score low with constant pressure from their stout pass rush.

Prater is coming off of a huge week for the Detroit Lions. He likely helped many teams win their Week 3 matchups, with four field goals and two extra points against the New England Patriots. He is now tied for the second-most fantasy points among kickers. I expect him to find plenty of room for kicking attempts in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys and have him as my No. 5 option this week.

Packers veteran Mason Crosby is my No. 6 kicker for Week 4. Crosby is tied with Prater for the second-most fantasy points among kickers and is heading into a matchup against the Bills. The Packers should not have any trouble scoring in this clash and Crosby should benefit from that. Despite only making one field goal in two of three games to start the season, Crosby should be a trusted starter in this great matchup.

LONGSHOTS

"Legion of Boom" or not, the Seattle Seahawks are still a top 10 defense for me in Week 4. I have Seattle pencilled in at No. 6 with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have totaled just 20 points through three weeks and are now turning to a rookie quarterback. Josh Rosen's first start is slated for Sunday. This is a great streaming option for Week 4 and has the makings of a low-scoring disaster on the Cardinals' side.

The Lions opened the eyes of fans around the country in Week 4, shutting down Tom Brady and the Patriots. This week the Lions battle the Cowboys, who have the second-worst offense in football in terms of points scored. Look for the Lions to have another solid showing in Week 4, coming off of a momentum-shifting victory. While the Lions come in at No. 20 in my weekly defensive rankings, I wouldn't be shocked if they work their way up into the top 15 based on the expected pace of this game.

RANK NAME TEAM OPPONENT 1 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs at DEN 2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints at NYG 3 Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots vs. MIA 4 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens at PIT 5 Matt Prater Detroit Lions at DAL 6 Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers vs. BUF 7 Matt Bryant Atlanta Falcons vs. CIN 8 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos vs. KC 9 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU 10 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles at TEN 11 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL 12 Josh Lambo Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ 13 Cody Parkey Chicago Bears vs. TB 14 Sam Ficken Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN 15 Dan Bailey Minnesota Vikings at LAR 16 Chandler Catanzaro Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CHI 17 Caleb Sturgis Los Angeles Chargers vs. SF 18 Randy Bullock Cincinnati Bengals at ATL 19 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers at LAC 20 Ka'imi Fairbairn Houston Texans at IND

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is also worth a start in Week 4 with a matchup against the Houston Texans. This game shouldn't lack points, but both of these offenses have yet to fully click. Vinatieri should find work when the Colts get stuffed by the Texans' playmakers. He is my No. 9 option at the position.

Buccaneers leg Chandler Catanzaro is my No. 16 kicker for Week 4, but don't be afraid to throw him into your starting lineup if you are worried about your current options or are in a bye week crunch. Catanzaro has made multiple field goals in two of three games this season and has at least three extra points in every game so far. Look for multiple field goals this week against the Bears, who should be able to turn some of the Buccaneers' drives into field goal attempts instead of touchdowns in this matchup.