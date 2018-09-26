Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey grabs a 53-yard touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 21, 2018. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles has been cleared for contact after recovering from offseason surgery on his right shoulder, head coach Doug Pederson said at the start of his press conference on Wednesday.

Pederson added that it has not been determined of Jeffery will play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after being listed as questionable last week against the Indianapolis Colts even though he did not have full clearance.

"It's a situation where you want to make sure the player is 100 percent right when he's back on the field," Pederson said, noting that Jeffery will have three days of practice to get ready for the Titans.

With wide receivers Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins Injured Reserve, Jeffery would bolster a group that includes Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews and Kamar Aiken.

The 6-3, 218-pound Jeffery was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round (No. 45 overall) in the 2012 draft and played four seasons with the Bears before signing a free-agent contract with the Eagles before last season.

Jeffery caught 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns last season and has 361 catches for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career.

Pederson also said running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring injury, might return this week, after quarterback Carson Wentz was back for the Super Bowl champions last week.