Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

Cincinnati also placed defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve. The Bengals announced the moves on Wednesday.

Washington was signed off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive lineman entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. Washington had 56 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 31 games for the Bills, before being waived on Sept. 11. He signed with the Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 18. Washington is a Cincinnati native and attended Taft High School before playing at Ohio State.

Glasgow suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte. He had 11 tackles in the Bengals' three games this season.

Washington now slides in behind Geno Atkins at defensive tackle. The Bengals have Andrew Billings and Josh Tupou listed as their starting nose tackles on their depth chart.

The Bengals face the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.