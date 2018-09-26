Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green hauls in a pass during a game against the Chicago Bears. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI | License Photo

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis expressed optimism on Wednesday that star wide receiver A.J. Green will be able to participate in a bit of a homecoming when the team visits the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

Green sustained a groin injury while attempting to make a leaping catch over the middle in the third quarter of the Bengals' 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He did not return to the game, but Lewis told reporters on Wednesday that Green responded favorably to the anti-inflammatories he used to rehab the injury.

The 30-year-old Green was spotted on the field for Wednesday's practice and went through stretching exercises with his teammates before doing rehab work on the side.

"Well, he'll be ready to go," Lewis said of Sunday's game, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It's his first opportunity to play in the state of Georgia in awhile."

Green played at Georgia before being selected by Cincinnati with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has gone on to receive seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections, including in 2017 after making 75 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns.

Green has 16 catches for 219 yards and four scores this season, highlighted by his three-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

He has recorded 572 receptions for 8,432 yards and 61 touchdowns in 105 career contests.

