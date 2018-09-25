Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Vance McDonald's Pittsburgh Steelers teammates had some fun on the sidelines after watching him stiff arm Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender Chris Conte during a 30-27 win on Monday in Tampa.

The Steelers tight end was running a route on a 3rd and 10 on the Steelers' 24-yard-line when he received a pass on the left flank from Ben Roethlisberger. He caught the pass just beyond the first down marker, but didn't stop there.

McDonald turned upfield and raced for more yardage. Conte pursued the 6-foot-4, 267-pound tight end and had an angle for a tackle. But McDonald picked up his right arm and slammed his hand into Conte's helmet, viciously sending the 6-foot-2, 203-pound safety to the ground.

McDonald's teammates went crazy on the sidelines, celebrating the huge stiff arm. Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward knelt down, mocked and pointed at Conte as he rolled on the ground. McDonald kept his balance and ran down the sideline for a 75-yard score, tying the game at 7-7 with 5:48 remaining in the first quarter.

"They blew a coverage big time," McDonald told Steelers.com. "So, Ben and I -- it was really great we were on the same page -- and I really just used that tool. That stiff arm that I don't really use often. I connected and it just all went from there."

The Steelers tight end had four catches for 112 yards and a score in the win.