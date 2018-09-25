Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks the sidelines in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on August 30, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was relieved to see his team record its first win of the season by leaving it all on the field.

Tomlin, however, wasn't too thrilled with what else was left on the field -- plenty of penalty flags.

The Steelers (1-1-1) were penalized a season-high 13 times for 155 yards in Monday's 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1). All told, Pittsburgh has been assessed a league-high 37 penalties in three games this season -- nine more than the next closest team (Buffalo Bills).

"I talked after the [Buccaneers] game about the penalties," Tomlin said on Tuesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "The penalties were a significant element of the game.

"And really, I'll say two specific things about the penalties: It was an emotional game, a big game, prime-time for us responding to a negative performance, so I understand the emotions in it, but boy, we've got to play cleaner than we played Monday night. We played hard, but we have to play cleaner. We have to play smarter."

Tomlin made certain to note that the officials aren't just targeting his team.

"The second thing I'll say is: Penalties were called in a similar fashion on both sides [in our games], and from that perspective it's fair," Tomlin said. "I don't worry a lot about how the game is being officiated provided that it's being officiated in a similar way [for both teams], and I thought it was from that perspective.

"But as somebody who appreciates the game and understands we're in the sports-entertainment business, it is worrisome from the fan perspective. I worry about what it's like to watch that game at home, with penalties being administered at the rate they were."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found himself in strange territory, as the Steelers benefited from a pair of penalized plays that were deemed to be roughing the passer.

"There's a lot of them," Roethlisberger said following the game. "I don't want to criticize the officiating, especially when you're talking about a penalty that helps the quarterback out.

"I was surprised at the first one. The second one I thought was legit. He hit me in the helmet. It was kind of like hearing that loud ring when your helmet gets hit.

"There are sure a lot of them. I can't imagine the fans at home are enjoying it too much."

The Steelers also were flagged three times for hits on the quarterback, including defensive end Cam Heyward's fourth-quarter unnecessary roughness call.

NOTES

--

Tomlin was quick to address the elephant in the room on Tuesday regarding the lingering absence of running back Le'Veon Bell.

"I'm not talking Le'Veon. I'm just not. There's nothing new to add," Tomlin said of Bell.

Bell is eligible to hold out until Week 10 if his desire is to avoid potential injury heading into free agency.

The sixth-year running back has refused to sign a $14.5 million franchise tag while he pursues a new contract. He could lose up to $855,000 per game if he remains absent.

--

WR Antonio Brown finished with six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His nine targets were a season low, however.

--

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster recorded his third-straight triple-digit game in receiving yards in Monday's victory versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had nine catches for 116 yards in the win.

--

RB James Conner reeled in five receptions for the third straight game in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had 61 yards rushing on 15 carries.

--

TE Vance McDonald highlighted his four-catch performance on Monday by administering a vicious stiff arm on Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Chris Conte en route to a 75-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. McDonald, who weighs 267 pounds, lowered the boom on the 203-pound Conte to turn a 20-yard completion into Pittsburgh's first touchdown in a 30-27 victory.