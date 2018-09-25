Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen runs after catching a pass against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans October 16, 2016. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is optimistic that his return from a fractured right foot will be quicker this season than in 2017.

"Yeah, I'm way ahead of the curve," the three-time Pro Bowl selection said Monday night, per ESPN. "Last year at two weeks I was laying in my bed in a cast. I couldn't do anything.

"I'm way ahead of the curve from that standpoint. It's just a matter of seeing each week how your foot responds and just try to add a little more, a little more. What that time frame is, we're optimistic. Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later."

Olsen missed nine games last season with a foot injury.

The 33-year-old sustained a fracture in the first quarter of the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys after stepping on the foot of a defender while running a route. Olsen avoided surgery and has targeted a return after four to five weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Olsen and the Panthers (2-1) are entering a bye this week.

"I'm doing good, feeling good," Olsen said. "Obviously, the bye week came at a good time to be able to get a good week of work without stressing out about missing a game potentially."

Olsen has 639 receptions for 7,556 yards and 53 touchdowns in 165 career games since being selected by the Chicago Bears with the 31st overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.