Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will be the first all-female duo to broadcast an NFL game on Thursday when they serve as Amazon Prime's groundbreaking team.

Kremer and Storm will provide commentary and analysis for Thursday Night Football, which moves to Amazon Prime Video for 11 games beginning this week with the airing of the contest pitting the Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1) against the host Los Angeles Rams (3-0).

The new pairing was announced Tuesday via press release.

"NFL fans will hear history made this season -- bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before," Prime Video vice president Greg Hart said. "Our customers around the world love to stream football -- we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video."

The Thursday night package of games will be shown on both FOX and NFL Network with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Amazon will offer the Buck/Aikman commentary or the choice of three other audio feeds: Kremer and Storm, a broadcast team based in the United Kingdom and a Spanish broadcast team.

Kremer, who works as a chief correspondent at NFL Network, received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. The award recognizes "long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football."

"Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special," the 59-year-old Kremer said in a statement. "Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football."

Storm works as a SportsCenter anchor at ESPN and has her own production company, Brainstormin' Productions, which has produced and directed projects for ESPN and the SEC Network.

"I can't imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea," the 56-year-old Storm said in the same release. "A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we're looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I'm excited to get to work!"