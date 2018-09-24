Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) leaps backwards across the goal line to celebrate a pick-six against the Oakland Raiders on September 10, 2018 in the fourth quarter at the Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is expected to be sidelined two-to-four weeks with a strained calf, according to a published report Monday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Peters underwent an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury.

Peters sustained the injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was helped to the sidelines while not placing weight on his right leg.

The 25-year-old Peters was among a number of high-profile offseason acquisitions for the Rams (3-0), who sent a pair of draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Selected eight slots behind Rams running back Todd Gurley in 2015, Peters leads the league with 20 interceptions since entering the NFL. He has four tackles and one interception this season.

Last season, Peters recorded five interceptions to go along with 46 tackles and four forced fumbles in 14 games with the Chiefs. He had eight interceptions as a rookie, returning two for touchdowns.

Fellow cornerback Aqib Talib sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter. The team is still awaiting word on the severity of that injury.

The Rams are expected to lean on cornerbacks Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill in the interim as the team hosts the Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1) on Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET).