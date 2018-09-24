Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Tommy McDonald has died, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday. He was 84.

The 5-foot-7, 175-pound McDonald teamed with quarterback Norm Van Brocklin to help the Eagles capture the 1960 NFL championship.

"Tommy McDonald played the game with a passion and energy that was second to none," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "He will be remembered as one of the most exciting players ever to play his position, but what really separated him and made him so unique was the infectious personality and charisma that he brought to his everyday life.

"He had a genuine love for this team, for the Philadelphia community, for the fans, and of course his family. He was a man of character, both on and off the field, who exemplified all the qualities that we hope to represent as an organization. He was a champion, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the most genuine individuals I have ever met. On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the entire McDonald family."

McDonald, who played for five teams in 12 seasons, ranked second in league history in touchdown catches (84), fourth in yards receiving (8,410) and sixth in receptions (495) when he retired in 1968.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, McDonald was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

"Tommy McDonald lived life like he played the game of football," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He was charismatic, passionate and had fun. He was such a character. Heaven is a happier place today.

"The entire Hall of Fame family that includes his fellow Hall of Famers, the Board of Trustees and staff share our heartfelt condolences with the McDonald family. The flag at the Pro Football Hall of Fame will fly at half-staff in Tommy's memory.

"Tommy's legacy will forever live in Canton, Ohio, through his bronzed bust that is a symbol of his many great accomplishments. His impact on the game serves as inspiration to generations of fans."

McDonald still owns the Eagles' single-game receiving record with a seven-reception performance for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He set the record against the New York Giants in 1961.

He played with the Eagles from 1957-1963 before having stints with the Dallas Cowboys (1964), Los Angeles Rams (1965-1966), Atlanta Falcons (1967) and Cleveland Browns (1968).