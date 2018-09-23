Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournettte (27) celebrates 4-yard touchdown run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game on January 21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will not play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to a hamstring injury.

Fournette had 41 yards on nine carries in Week 1 against the New York Giants but sat out the Jaguars' Week 2 win against the New England Patriots. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was listed as questionable in the week leading up to the game. He practiced on a limited basis this week before being listed as an inactive.

The Jaguars will also be without A.J. Cann, D.J. Hayden, Will Richardson, Eli Ankou, Rashad Greene and Dawuane Smoot. Tennessee will be without Jack Conklin, Dennis Kelly, Nick Williams, David Fluellen, Aaron Stinnie, Kamalei Correa and Kendrick Lewis.

Fantasy Football Outlook

T.J. Yeldon is set for a huge role against the Titans, putting himself in RB2 territory. The Titans have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs through two weeks and have yet to allow a rushing touchdown or a receiving touchdown to the position.

Yeldon logged 14 carries for 51 yards in Week 1. He also had three catches for 18 yards and a score against the Giants. Yeldon posted 58 yards on 10 carries in Week 2 against the Patriots, while catching two passes for 13 yards.

The Jaguars and Titans kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Jacksonville.