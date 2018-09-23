The Cleveland Browns have signed rookie linebacker D'Juan Hines off the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad and have added him to their active roster heading into next week's game at Oakland.

The Browns waived defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo in order to create the roster spot.

Undrafted from the University of Houston, Hines spent the offseason program and training camp with the Chargers. He was cut three weeks ago and then signed to the Chargers' practice squad.

In 94 games in his four-year career with Houston, Hines recorded 171 total tackles -- including eight for loss -- forced three fumbles, and had one interception.

Cleveland has a need at linebacker, so the possibility exists that Hines could see some reps against the Raiders if Chris Kirksey misses his third consecutive game. Backup James Burgess left the team's Week 3 win over the Jets with a knee injury, and it's uncertain whether he'll be available against the Raiders.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Burgess is day-to-day with an MCL sprain. Hines could have been signed as an insurance policy if Burgess is unable to play.

Odenigbo, a rookie out of Northwestern, arrived in Cleveland via waivers from the Vikings. He did not appear in any of the team's first three regular-season games.