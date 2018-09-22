Allen Robinson (12) of the Chicago Bears is defended by Earl Thomas (29) and Justin Coleman (28) of the Seattle Seahawks during the first half on September 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas was at practice Friday but did not participate. Coach Pete Carroll was vague in answering questions about Thomas and said "we'll see" when asked if Thomas would play Sunday.

"He couldn't work today," Carroll said Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT.

Thomas also missed Wednesday's practice for what the Seahawks listed as "not injury related."

"He's got some other stuff going on we're working on," Carroll said. "It's personal in nature. That's why I'm not talking about it."

Thomas may or may not play Sunday. Since Thomas' absence wasn't injury related, the Seahawks do not have to list him on the status report.

"We'll see how he's doing, make sure he's OK," Carroll said.

The Seahawks play the Cowboys. The Cowboys talked to Seattle about a trade for Thomas, including the offer of a second-round pick before the season began. Thomas, a native Texan who played at the University of Texas, has openly talked about his desire to play for the Cowboys.

Thomas chased down Jason Garrett after last season's Christmas Eve game in Dallas, encouraging the Cowboys coach to "come get me."

So it is a weird coincidence if nothing else.

Thomas ended his contract holdout before the start of the season. He played 64 of 74 snaps in the season opener and 65 of 66 on Monday night.