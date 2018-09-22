Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) celebrates his field goal that insured a 45-32 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional round playoff game on January 14 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is my No. 1 option at the position for Week 3, while the Jaguars' defense tops my fantasy football defensive rankings.

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey, Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott round out my top five options at the position for Week 3.

The Vikings, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Eagles round out my top five defenses for Week 3.

If you need help at the position and ideas for streaming options at other spots in your lineup, check out my top waiver wire additions for Week 3.

TOP SHELF

The Jaguars had the best defense in football in 2017 and appear to have picked off where they left off. This week I'm expecting a very lopsided affair against the Tennessee Titans, who have had numerous injuries to several key offensive players, including two tackles on the offensive line. Watch the Jaguars' defensive line dominate in this one.

Minnesota is my No. 2 defense for Week 3 in another game that I expect to be a blowout. The Vikings are hosting the winless Buffalo Bills and rookie quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo has just 23 total points through two weeks and I don't expect many more points in this bout.

Lambo is my top kicker for Week 3. He should find plenty of opportunities for field goal tries against the Bills and is also having a productive start to the 2018 season.

Gostkowski is my No. 2 kicker this week and is going into a matchup against the Detroit Lions. I expect the Patriots to control this game and have a great offensive showing, putting Gostkowski in position for multiple field goal tries and several extra points. Gostkowski has made multiple field goals in six of his last seven games, going back to last season. He should do the same in this spot.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Bears are my No. 3 defense for Week 3 and have a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have scored just six points through two weeks. While they could score in this week's matchup, I don't expect much from their offense. Start the Bears with confidence against the Cardinals.

Houston ranks as my No. 4 defense for Week 3 with a matchup against the New York Giants. The Giants own one of the worst offenses in the NFL, despite having Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Evan Engram and Eli Manning on the roster. I don't expect that offense to get right this week on the road against the Texans.

Cody Parkey is my No. 9 kicker this week. The Bears leg made three field goals in Week 1 and is 4-for-4 on the season. He also had five extra points made. Parkey should be busy against the Cardinals in a game that I expect the Bears to control the time of possession by a large margin.

Titans kicker Ryan Succop is my No. 13 kicker for Week 3. Succop is a top-10 kicker through two weeks after making two field goals in each of his first two games in 2018. He also made two extra points in each of those starts. I don't expect the Titans to sniff the end zone very often in this clash, opening up Succop for some long field goal tries.

LONGSHOTS

The Eagles are my No. 5 defense for Week 3. Philadelphia has yet to completely click as an offense in 2018, but should look closer to that 2017 unit with Carson Wentz returning at quarterback. The Eagles should control this game with their defensive line, forcing Andrew Luck into a tough day.

The Patriots defense is a fringe start for me in Week 3. They are ranked No. 12 for me against the Lions in what I think will be a blowout in Detroit.

New York Jets kicker Jason Myers is my No. 13 kicker for Week 3. Myers is a top-five fantasy football kicker through two weeks and that trend should continue against the Cleveland Browns. Myers made two field goals in each of his first two games this season and made six extra points in Week 1 against the Lions. He should have his fair share of kicking attempts on Thursday in Cleveland.

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas is worth a look this week due to his hot start to the 2018 season. He is benefiting from when the Giants' offense stalls and is forced to kick field goals. Rosas had three made field goals in Week 1 and made two field goals in Week 2. This Texans unit will be one of the best that the Giants face early on in the season, so expect more stalling in this spot.