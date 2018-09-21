Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) runs for extra yardage against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half on November 23, 2014 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as questionable on Friday by the New England Patriots for Sunday night's game against the Detriot Lions.

Gordon was acquired by the Patriots on Monday from the Cleveland Browns. A week ago Friday, Gordon said he sustained the hamstring injury during a photo shoot on Friday night and he reported late to work on Saturday.

After missing the Browns' game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Gordon, who also dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason, was traded to New England the next day.

Gordon has been limited in practice with the Patriots this week after undergoing an MRI exam that showed no serious injury.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Gordon was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft. In parts of five seasons with the Browns, he caught 180 passes for 3,106 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2013, when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns, and was selected first-team All-Pro and played in the Pro Bowl.

Gordon missed the 2014 and 2015 seasons for two separate violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) did not make the Patriots' injury report after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday and going through practice with no limitations on Friday.