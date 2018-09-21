The Carolina Panthers will be without starting right guard Trai Turner for a second straight week.

Turner, who suffered a concussion in the season opener and missed last week's loss in Atlanta, has been ruled out for Sunday's home matchup against the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Turner is among three starters on the offensive line that are sidelined. Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams, the starting offensive tackles, are both on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Turner started all 16 games in both 2015 and 2016 and made 13 starts a year ago, earning Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons.

Backup center Tyler Larsen will start in place of Turner for a unit that was forced to start Chris Clark at left tackle last Sunday -- four days after he was signed off the street.

While Turner was among four players ruled out for the game against the Bengals, Carolina did get some good news on the injury front Friday when rookie cornerback Donte Jackson practiced on a limited basis.

Jackson was listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, but head coach Ron Rivera said he "moved around really well" at Friday's practice, per the team's official website.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow after some treatment this afternoon and tomorrow morning and we get a good feel for it," said Rivera.

A second-round pick out of LSU in this year's NFL Draft, Jackson has 12 tackles in two games and notched his first interception against the Falcons last week.