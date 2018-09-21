Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (26) converts a two-point conversion during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons on September 7, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

While the major focus in the NFL is always on quarterbacks, it was running backs who reluctantly stole the show when the league announced Friday's official injury report for Sunday's games.

There was interest in two quarterbacks who were listed as questionable for the second consecutive week -- Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (knee), who played to a tie last Sunday, and Tennessee's Marcus Mariota (elbow), who sat out last Sunday while Blaine Gabbert stepped in and won.

Decisions are due Saturday or as late as game day on whether they will play as the Packers visit the Redskins and the Titans are at the Jaguars.

But five valuable running backs are definitely out -- Atlanta's Devonta Freeman (knee), Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (hamstring), Philadelphia's Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring), and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who is getting his knee cleaned out.

Jacksonville workhorse Leonard Fournette is questionable because of a tight hamstring that has lingered for two weeks.

Also among those declared out are Carolina tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee).

The NFL's Official List:

BUFFALO BILLS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

BUFFALO BILLS

--OUT: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (elbow), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), RB Taiwan Jones (head), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (rib)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (knee), TE David Morgan (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Mike Boone (groin)

CHICAGO BEARS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

CHICAGO BEARS

--OUT: CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--OUT: DT Olsen Pierre (toe), T Andre Smith (elbow)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (ankle), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), DE Markus Golden (knee), TE Jermaine Gresham (Achilles)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: RB Joe Mixon (knee), C Billy Price (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Preston Brown (ankle), DE Michael Johnson (knee)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--OUT: TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), S Da'Norris Searcy (concussion), G Trai Turner (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Damiere Byrd (knee), CB Donte Jackson (groin)

DALLAS COWBOYS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT: DT Maliek Collins (knee), C Travis Frederick (illness)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--OUT: WR Doug Baldwin (knee), G Ethan Pocic (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: C Justin Britt (shoulder), LB Mychal Kendricks (ankle)

DENVER BRONCOS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

DENVER BRONCOS

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Adam Jones (thigh), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (abdomen), T Jared Veldheer (concussion)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--OUT: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), DT Willie Henry (abdomen), TE Hayden Hurst (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Matt Judon (hamstring), LB C.J. Mosley (knee), DT Michael Pierce (foot), T Ronnie Stanley (elbow)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--OUT: CB Kevin King (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Oren Burks (shoulder), CB Davon House (biceps), S Josh Jones (ankle), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: S Troy Apke (hamstring), G Shawn Lauvao (calf)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (oblique), WR Maurice Harris (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: DT Denico Autry (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), RB Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), CB Quincy Wilson (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Clayton Geathers (knee, elbow), CB Chris Milton (concussion)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--OUT: RB Jay Ajayi (back), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Corey Clement (quadriceps), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), T Jason Peters (quadriceps)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

--OUT: T Joe Barksdale (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Travis Benjamin (foot), TE Antonio Gates (illness), RB Derek Watt (thumb)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

--OUT: K Greg Zuerlein (groin)

--DOUBTFUL: LB Mark Barron (ankle)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--OUT: DT Tyeler Davison (foot), LB Manti Te'o (knee)

ATLANTA FALCONS

--OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), LB Corey Nelson (calf), DE Derrick Shelby (groin)

NEW YORK GIANTS at HOUSTON TEXANS

NEW YORK GIANTS

--OUT: CB Eli Apple (groin), LB Olivier Vernon (ankle)

HOUSTON TEXANS

--OUT: CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), TE Jordan Thomas (hip)

OAKLAND RAIDERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--OUT: DT P.J. Hall (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Nick Nelson (hamstring)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--QUESTIONABLE: S Reshad Jones (shoulder)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--OUT: G Joshua Garnett (toe)

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Spencer Ware (knee)

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TENNESSEE TITANS

--OUT: RB David Fluellen (groin), T Dennis Kelly (illness)

--QUESTIONABLE: T Jack Conklin (knee), LB Kamalei Correa (back), S Kendrick Lewis (foot), QB Marcus Mariota (right elbow)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--QUESTIONABLE: G A.J. Cann (triceps), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DETROIT LIONS (Sunday night)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--OUT: TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

--DOUBTFUL: S Patrick Chung (concussion), DE Trey Flowers (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: T Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin)

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: T Andrew Donnal (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), LB Eli Harold (hip), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle), G T.J. Lang (back), TE Michael Roberts (knee), CB Darius Slay (concussion)