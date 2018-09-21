Fantasy Football: Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles out for Eagles vs. Colts

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (26) runs the ball for a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sept. 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles will miss the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles listed Sproles and Ajayi as out on the Friday injury report. Neither running back practiced this week. Fellow running back Corey Clement was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable with a quadricep injury. Ajayi is dealing with a back injury while Sproles has a hamstring issue.

The Eagles also listed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tackle Jason Peters as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Ajayi is day-to-day. He also said that Wendell Smallwood and Clement would take the bulk of the workload in the absence of Ajayi and Sproles.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Ajayi had 15 carries for 62 yards in the Eagles' Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons. He was less efficient in Week 2, carrying seven times for 23 yards and a score. Sproles did not play in Week 2. He had five carries for 10 yards and four catches for 22 yards against the Falcons.

Clement has looked good, despite getting limited snaps. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry on 11 totes through two games this season. He also had a rushing touchdown and 55 receiving yards on five receptions in Week 2.

Clement should be a great PPR play in Week 3 against the Colts, who are allowing teh second-most receiving yards to opposing running backs through two games. He is also a decent flex option in standard format.