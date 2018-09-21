Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) hands off the football in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 25, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that quarterback Marcus Mariota's right elbow injury is getting better, but the Tennessee Titans will wait until Saturday to determine if he can play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mariota sustained the injury in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins and did not play last week, although he was active and on the sideline as a backup. Blaine Gabbert replaced him and led the Titans to a 20-17 victory over the Houston Texans.

"It is probably going to take the next 24 hours to make a decision [on Mariota]," Vrabel said, according to the Titans' official team website. "It is pretty much the same as it's been since Wednesday. A little bit of improvement since last week."

Mariota is officially listed as questionable for the game as he deals with lingering numbness in his elbow. He suffered the injury on a hit by defensive lineman William Hayes in the third quarter of a 27-20 loss to the Dolphins. He completed 9-of-16 passes for 103 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions as the Titans lost to Miami.

Gabbert replaced Mariota against the Dolphins and completed 11-of-22 passes for 117 yards and no touchdowns with an interception, and then completed 13-of-20 passes for another 117 yards and a touchdown against the Texans.

Whether it's Mariota or Gabbert playing against the Jaguars, the quarterback will benefit from the return of left tackle Taylor Lewan, who cleared the concussion protocol. Lewan also was injured in the season opener.