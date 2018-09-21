Browns' Carlos Hyde welcomes baby 'Carlos Jr.'

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns star Carlos Hyde showed off a baby-cradling celebration during a win against the New York Jets before meeting his newborn son.

"Carlos Jr." was born early Friday morning in the Cleveland area. Hyde announced the baby's arrival on Twitter.

"8 pounds, 11 ounces! #CarlosJR #Blessed," the veteran running back wrote.

Hyde, 28, ran for 98 yards and two scores on 23 carries during the Browns' 21-17 win against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, giving Cleveland its first win since Dec. 24, 2016. Thursday was also Hyde's birthday. After one of his scores he picked up the football and held it gently in his arms, rocking it back and forth and telling the crowd to be quiet, mimicking what he will do with his baby.

The elder Hyde was late to arrive for the game at FirstEnergy Stadium as he was on baby watch.

.@elguapo's off to the hospital to welcome his son into the world!



So his TD celebration was very appropriate ðŸ‘¶ pic.twitter.com/ot1joNFaan — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

"The baby still was not had so she is at six centimeters [laughter]," Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters after the victory. "I know exactly what it was. He was coming in and we were on the phone talking, and I am like 'OK, you got to get here, get warmed up. You know there is no baby yet. There is no way the baby is coming.'"

"I was told he was going to ask me could he leave when the baby was coming, and I said, 'I hope he does not ask me that because I probably am going to say no.' I am kind of glad that it worked out the way it did because he finished the game, ran extremely hard and made some tough runs. He is everything we thought he would be. He has handled himself well too, and he is going to continue to grow and get better. I am proud of our guys. I am proud of the fight, proud of the grit. We just got to keep getting better."

The Browns look for another win against the Oakland Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Oakland.