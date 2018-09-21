San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin celebrates an 18-yard reception against the Tennessee Titans on December 17, 2017. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin remains a question mark for Sunday's matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told radio station KNBR on Friday morning that Goodwin will be a game-time decision due to a quadriceps injury that has limited him in practice this week.

"He's not there yet. Hopefully, he will be by Sunday," said Shanahan, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Shanahan added that he expected cornerback Richard Sherman to play against the high-powered Chiefs despite the fact he missed practice Thursday due to an unspecified heel injury.

RELATED Steelers RB Bell gets support from Wallace

The 30-year-old Sherman tore his right Achilles in November while with the Seattle Seahawks and had to undergo surgery. He also underwent surgery in the offseason to remove bone spurs from his left heel.

"I expect him to be out there (Sunday)," Shanahan said today on KNBR. "He didn't practice yesterday; he's had some wear and tear on his heel. ... We're taking it smart with him."

Sherman has played every defensive snap in the first two games and allowed one reception. His presence will be vital against a Kansas City offense that is averaging 40 points and features an explosive wideout in Tyreek Hill.

RELATED Packers sticking with plan for star QB Rodgers

Goodwin suffered the injury in the first half of San Francisco's 24-16 season-opening loss at Minnesota. It forced him to sit out last week's 30-27 victory over the Detroit Lions.

In his sixth season overall and second with the 49ers, Goodwin established career highs last year by hauling in 56 receptions for 962 yards. He also had a pair of touchdown catches.

Rookie Dante Pettis started last week and had one reception for 35 yards. The second-round pick out of Washington had a pair of receptions for 61 yards and a 22-yard touchdown catch in the loss to the Vikings.