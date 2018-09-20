Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) for a loss of four yards in the first quarter on September 17, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook did not practice again Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Cook, who missed most of his rookie season in 2017 after suffering a torn ACL, rushed for only 38 yards on 10 carries in last week's 29-29 tie with Green Bay.

If Cook is unable to go in Sunday's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, Latavius Murray would get the start. Murray has 15 carries for 61 yards in the first two games.

Cook suffered his knee injury in Week 4 a year ago. He was brought along slowly in the preseason and appeared in only one game, rushing for one yard on two carries.

A second-round draft pick out of Florida State in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook burst onto the scene by rushing for 127 yards on 22 carries in his professional debut.

Cook amassed 354 yards rushing on 74 attempts, averaging a robust 4.8 yards per carry, before suffering the torn ACL in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions last season.

Murray, a former 1,000-yard rusher for Oakland, proved to be a solid replacement for Cook, finishing with 842 yards and eight touchdowns on 216 carries as Minnesota advanced to the NFC Championship Game.