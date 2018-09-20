Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) fumbles the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) applies pressure on September 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have suspended a sideline reporter for eight games as a punishment for arguing with officials during a game.

A Browns spokesman told Cleveland.com and ESPN that the team's senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura will not be able to work another game until Nov. 25.

League sources told Cleveland.com that Zegura yelled at an official during the Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He yelled at the official because he disagreed with a pass interference call against Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie. The Browns have reprimanded Zegura in the past.

Dustin Fox will replace Zegura on radio broadcasts during the absence. Zegura will also be removed from ESPN 850's Cleveland Browns Daily broadcast for two weeks.

The winless Browns host the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.