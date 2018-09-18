A number of kickers have been released this week after a flurry of missed field-goal attempts on Sunday.

However, the Cincinnati Bengals took the opposite approach on Tuesday by announcing that they have signed kicker Randy Bullock to a two-year extension.

Bullock was in the final year of a two-year deal in which he was scheduled to make $790,000 this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The extension now takes his contract through the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old Bullock is in his third season with the Bengals, who are the fifth NFL team Bullock has played for.

He is 4 for 4 on field-goal attempts and 8 for 8 extra points this season after making 90 percent of his field goals last season in his first full season with the Bengals. His longest field goal this season was a 42-yarder, and the longest of his career was 55 yards.

Bullock was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

The Texans cut him during the 2015 season, and Bullock played for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off waivers in December of 2016 to replace Mike Nugent.

For his career, Bullock has converted 105 of 126 field-goal attempts (83.3 percent) and 136 of 142 extra points (95.8) for 451 points.