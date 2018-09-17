Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) evades the tackle of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) in the first quarter on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown took issue with a former team employee over social media on Monday.

Tensions have been high in the Steel City with star running back Le'Veon Bell failing to sign his franchise tender as well as the Steelers (0-1-1) finding themselves without a win after two games this season.

For his part, Brown was seen venting on the sideline during Pittsburgh's 42-37 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The six-time Pro Bowl selection finished with nine receptions in his second straight game while increasing his season total to 160 yards and a touchdown.

"AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben [Roethlisberger]. And Ben got AB paid," the former staffer wrote on Twitter. "You know darn well he wouldn't put up those numbers for other teams."

Brown didn't waste time responding, writing: "Trade me let's find out".

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

The 30-year-old Brown has recorded 100-plus catch seasons in each of the last five years. He also has eclipsed 1,200 receiving yards while reeling in eight or more touchdown passes in every season during that stretch.

Signed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in February 2017, Brown had 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards last season despite missing two games with a calf injury. He also had nine touchdown catches en route to being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

Brown has 751 career receptions for 10,070 yards and 60 touchdowns since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft.