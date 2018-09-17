New England Patriots acquire Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick argues a penalty in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans on September 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have acquired Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Patriots are sending the Browns a conditional fifth-round pick in the swap. The Patriots will receive a late-round draft pick if Gordon isn't active for 10 games.

There were several teams talking about a trade with the Browns.

Gordon, 27, had one catch for a 17-yard touchdown on three targets during the Browns' Week 1 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The speedy pass catcher missed 12 games during the 2014 season and the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

At his best, Gordon was an All-Pro, catching 87 passes for a league-high 1,646 yards during the 2013 season. But the Browns announced their intention to part ways with the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft pick on Saturday, with general manager John Dorsey saying that the team planned to release Gordon on Monday.

"For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well," Dorsey said in a statement.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Gordon was hoping to play for the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys. He has also been linked to the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.