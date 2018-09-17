Former Washington Redskins wide receiver Aldrick Robinson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed wide receiver Aldrick Robinson and waived kicker Daniel Carlson.

Minnesota announced the roster moves on Monday.

Carlson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Auburn product was 1-for-4 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points through two games this season. Carlson missed three field goal attempts in the Vikings' 29-29 tie against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers released Robinson on Aug. 31. He is playing in his seventh NFL season. Robinson entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons. Robinson has 69 career receptions for 1,191 yards and nine touchdowns in 68 appearances.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Vikings are signing former Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan bailey to replace Carlson.

The Vikings host the winless Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.