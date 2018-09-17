Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) steps back pass in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 25 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and his staff received plenty of congratulations all around for their game plan in helping the short-handed team defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Now the question could be what might Vrabel do for an encore, because the status of quarterback Marcus Mariota is uncertain for a second straight week as Tennessee travels to face undefeated Jacksonville this Sunday.

"Marcus's status is probably the same as it was Friday or Saturday, when we felt like we were going to go with Blaine (Gabbert), as of today," Vrabel said. "We'll see where he is on Wednesday, but I would say his status is exactly as it was on Friday. There are some things he can do, and there's some throws that he can't really comfortably make. So, we'll see where he's at as this week goes on."

Mariota has been bothered by numbness in his throwing arm due to an elbow injury sustained in the season opener. To hear Vrabel on Monday, it sounds as if the Titans don't really know how long it will take before Mariota's situation improves.

RELATED Tennessee Titans survive without Marcus Mariota in win over Houston Texans

"I think there's a lot of possibilities. I think the treatment that he's doing with (Director of Sports Medicine) Todd (Toriscelli) and our trainers could help," Vrabel said. "But, it could be something ... that it gets better overnight, and it gets better tomorrow. So, that's kind of where we're at. We're waiting to see. Every day is a new day."

Vrabel said he is not worried about Mariota having long-term issues with the injury and indicated that he is comfortable with Blaine Gabbert at quarterback until Mariota is healthy enough and ready to return.

"No, I'm not worried. You guys see me every day" Vrabel said. "We go to the next guy, and that means whether it's Marcus (Mariota), Taylor (Lewan), Jack (Conklin), you guys have seen that, right? We can all agree on that. I think the team knows that we're going to go to the next guy until that guy is ready. Then when that guy is ready, we'll put him in the game."

RELATED Jaguars T Cam Robinson lost for season with torn ACL

There could be some good news on the horizon for the Titans, as tackle Lewan could be cleared from the concussion protocol and able to play this week. The Titans are also hopeful regarding the situations with Dennis Kelly (illness) and even Conklin, who is making his way back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.

"Jack will probably do a little bit more this week," Vrabel said. "Taylor is I would say progressing well. You don't get the clearance until you practice and then you see an outside doctor. I can't say that he's cleared, but I'd say that he's progressing well through the return-to-play protocol.

"Dennis is out of the hospital, but no update on Dennis."

--QB Marcus Mariota's availability for Sunday's AFC South road game in Jacksonville is uncertain. Mariota's situation with an injury to this throwing arm remained "unchanged," according to Coach Mike Vrabel.

--WR Nick Williams has been re-signed to the 53-man roster. Williams was waived in final cuts after suffering a hamstring injury in preseason. Prior to the injury, he was having a strong camp.

--TE Anthony Firkser was waived on Monday. He saw his first NFL game action in Sunday's win over the Texans but was not targeted for any passes.

--WR Cameron Batson was waived on Monday. Batson, who made the roster as an undrafted rookie, was inactive for both games this season.

--T Taylor Lewan is progressing and could be cleared from concussion protocol this week.