Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein directs a field goal through the uprights in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on September 10, 2018 at the Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to sign Sam Ficken with Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein nursing a groin injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

Ficken made two of three field-goal attempts in two regular-season games in 2017 while replacing Zuerlein, who underwent season-ending back surgery. Ficken also drilled both field-goal attempts during Los Angeles' playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 25-year-old Ficken converted all four field-goal attempts during this past preseason before being released by the team.

Zuerlein, who was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week last Wednesday, sustained his injury during pregame warmups on Sunday. The Rams converted three two-point conversions and four-time Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker made a 20-yard field goal attempt in their 34-0 romp over the Arizona Cardinals.

"Sam came in and did a nice job [last season] if he does have to fill in for Greg for however long period of time that is," McVay told reporters, via the Rams' official website.

Zuerlein connected on four field goals -- including one from 55 yards out -- in the Rams' 33-13 season-opening win over the Oakland Raiders.

The 30-year-old Zuerlein was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after connecting on 38-of-40 field-goal attempts.

Zuerlein, who is nicknamed "Leg-a-Tron" due to his powerful leg, has made 154-of-186 field-goal attempts during his NFL career.