Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos (5) kicks a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Round on January 9, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston. File photo by Erik Williams/UPI | License Photo

The Cleveland Browns will host a group of free-agent kickers on Monday, one day after Zane Gonzalez misfired on two field-goal attempts and two extra-point tries.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos were expected to work out for the Browns.

Gonzalez missed his second extra-point attempt to keep the score tied at 18 during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-18 setback to the New Orleans Saints. The 23-year-old then missed a 52-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to effectively end the game.

"I was cussing myself out in my head," said Gonzalez, who also missed a 44-yard field goal attempt. "I was really upset about it, but like I said, it is on me 100 percent, and I can't be too mad at myself and I can't blame it on anyone else. It [stinks] because we were so close to that win and it has been so long, and I just let everybody down."

Gonzalez also missed a potential game-winning kick with 13 seconds remaining in overtime in the Browns' season-opening 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz crossed the field and consoled Gonzalez on the bench following Sunday's game.

"It's a nasty, nasty business when it comes to that," Lutz said. "I hate it for him. He's one heck of a kicker. I know him personally. He's done an amazing job every time I've been around him. I really hate that for him."

Walsh made 21-of-29 field-goal attempts in 16 games last season with the Seattle Seahawks. The 28-year-old has drilled 154-of-187 attempts in 89 career games with the Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, with whom he spent his first five NFL seasons.

Santos, who was released by the New York Jets in August, was an undrafted free agent out of Tulane and began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He was released early last season by the Chiefs, kicked in two games for the Chicago Bears and placed on injured reserve because of a groin injury.

For his career, Santos has converted 90-of-107 field-goal attempts and 127-of-132 extra-point tries.