Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) had seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the New England Patriots. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season featured a ton of offense, including a possible Catch of the Year by Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole.

Cole made the one-handed snag in the first quarter of the Jaguars' 31-20 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars led 7-0 with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter when they approached a 1st and 15 from their own 24-yard-line. Quarterback Blake Bortles stepped back in shotgun formation for the snap and immediately eyed Keelan. The Jaguars pass catcher was in single coverage and ran by Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe.

Bortles lofted a pass to about the 40-yard-line down the left flank. Cole elevated and reached up with his right hand, snagging the football as he turned his body. He eventually secured the ball with his left hand before falling to the ground with a 22-yard reception.

"He had one last year at home," Bortles told reporters. "He does stuff like that all the time in practice and kind of just showing off. He's got unbelievable abilities so to watch him go out there, have fun and make plays like that is pretty special."

Cole also ended the drive with a 24-yard touchdown catch from Bortles. He finished the game with 116 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

After the game, Cole told reporters that the grab was the best one-handed catch he has ever made.

"It was part of the plan, catch and run; we knew that was going to be big," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "Keelan made an unbelievable play on the sideline. Everybody saw that. He's a guy that has been really steady for us, really worked his butt off."