Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars scored an impressive Week 2 victory, but lost left tackle Cam Robinson to a significant knee injury.

Sources told NFL Network and the Athletic on Monday that the injury is a torn ACL and Robinson will miss the rest of the season.

Robinson got rolled up on in the first quarter of the 31-20 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The 22-year-old was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He started 15 games during his rookie campaign, helping the Jaguars to the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL.

Josh Wells filled in for the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive lineman on Sunday, helping the Jaguars rush for 104 yards. Wells started four games last season for the Jaguars.

"It was huge. Josh has got good experience and good game time experience," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters. "He stepped up big for us in years previously and obviously sucks to lose Cam. He's a good player and gets better each and every week. It isn't good to have him go down but Josh is more than capable of stepping in and not having to have us change anything or protect him. He's definitely a good player and can handle his own."

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 in Jacksonville.